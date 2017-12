'Grinch' fines Kamara for holiday-themed cleats New Orleans Saints rookie running back Alvin Kamara was fined $6,079 for wearing red, Christmas-themed cleats during Sunday's 23-13 victory over the Atlanta Falcons.

As basketball goes small, Louisville remains big If you're looking for a team that runs the floor and shoots the 3 -- which is the trend in the sport these days -- look anywhere other than Louisville. With a big front line, the Cardinals don't do small ball.

What's the best (and the rest) of John Calipari's Kentucky teams? Which of Calipari's nine Kentucky teams do we rank as the best? You might be surprised, it's not the national champion Wildcats of 2011-12.

Wall: Wiz 'playing for stats' vs. lesser teams The Wizards, unable to shake a reputation for playing down to the competition, simply threw up their hands Wednesday night after a lopsided loss to the Hawks.

Reports: Marlins listening on Yelich, Realmuto After indications were that the Miami Marlins would hold on to outfielder Christian Yelich and catcher J.T. Realmuto, multiple reports Thursday said that the team is entertaining trade offers on both players as it looks to cut its 2018 payroll.

Shark tale: Badgers reel in catch ahead of bowl Several Wisconsin players rented a boat to do a little nighttime fishing this week, and they hauled in an impressive 450-pound hammerhead shark.

How Mike Gundy found his offensive coordinator on the internet The Oklahoma State coach was determined to find an under-the-radar talent who would stick around. His journey involved an online search, a firefighter who doubled as a film coordinator and, eventually, a home run hire.

Inside the NBA Academy and what it means for the future of basketball The NBA Academy Africa -- one of six across the world that provides teenagers with NBA-level resources -- took its first trip ever to Europe for a series of competitive games.